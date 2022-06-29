OBITUARIES

On Monday, June 20, Beth Morrow, loving wife, mother and grandmother, left this world unexpectedly at the age of 61.

Beth Morrow

Nov. 28, 1960 – June 20, 2022

Beth was preceded in death by her biological father Don Rabe, her stepfather Charles Quandt, and her mother Charlene Quandt. She lives on through her five children, Cory, Nicki, Paige, Garet and Marci; her nine beautiful grandchildren Aubrie, Lauren, Michael, Cash, Charli, Emrie, Charlene, Bradlie and Quincy; nephews Jason, Justin and Josh; her four siblings, and the love of her life, Tylor.

Beth was born in Clovis, California, on Nov. 28, 1960. She graduated from Clovis High School in 1978 and devoted four years of her life to the Air National Guard.

Beth was a secretary for 33 years at Vale Elementary School and had an undeniable love for all of her students. Following retirement she spent most of her days enjoying her time with her grandchildren, and being the pillar of support and unconditional love to her family and friends. During summer months, Beth enjoyed camping with family and the serenity of the great outdoors. She had a fondness for old westerns (preferably the ones starring John Wayne) which translated perfectly to her love and pride towards her rural town of Vale.

Beth’s perseverance, patience and strong will will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who has ever had the pleasure of knowing and interacting with her.