Ground and air crews worked to contain the Willowcreek Fire, which started Tuesday, June 28, on private land near Willowcreek. The fire burning in grass and sagebrush sent smoke into Vale and Ontario.

Fire burns into the ridges east of Willowcreek on June 28. The wildfire started on private land and spread to BLM ground. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

UPDATE 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 – The Willowcreek fire grew to an estimated 40,000 acres overnight. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds slowed the fire, the BLM reports. Winds are forecast to be lighter than they were on Wednesday.

A range fire that started on private property near Willowcreek on Tuesday, June 28, burned over more than 30,000 acres.

The fire sent heavy smoke over Malheur County, triggering the closure of Interstate 84 for several hours. The freeway was open again on Wednesday morning, according to Oregon Tripcheck.

As of late Tuesday night, no homes or other buildings had been hit by the fire, which is burning on Bureau of Land Management land in grass and sagebrush.

The Vale Fire Department on its Facebook page warned area residents about smoke and asked that spectators don't head for Willowcreek.

"It’s is extremely smoky outside and most likely will continue to be. Please stay indoors and out of the smoke as much as you can especially those with respiratory issues," the agency said.

"Also please do not drive out to the fire line. More fire crews are making their way to the fire and for the publics and our firefighters safety please do not clog up road that they may need to use to access the fire," the social media post continued.

The cause is being investigated by the Oregon state fire marshal's office.

Cattle stand inside their pen at a feedlot as flames from the Willowcreek Fire spread up nearby hills in Willowcreek on June 28. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Smoke from the Willowvreek Fire in Malheur County clogged the airshed throughout the region on June 28. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A Vale Fire Department firefighter stands by as a crew protects a structure from the Willowcreek Fire in Willowcreek on June 28. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Community members move into action as they spot more flames from the Willowcreek Fire on the horizon in Willowcreek on June 28. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

