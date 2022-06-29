MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

David Sparks, who manages the Sparks Mobile Home Park, is behind a plan to create the new space for recreational vehicles on the north side of town.

In the early morning heat, park manager David Sparks digs trenches for electrical pedestals at Nyssa’s newest RV park on Friday, June 24. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

NYSSA – David Sparks can still remember when contractors dug the sewer line for the mobile home park just at the edge of Nyssa owned by his parents.

That was 1972, and Sparks recalled he would be out running around in the new trenches, watching his parents’ project evolve into what would become the 96-unit Sparks Mobile Home Park.

Sparks, who now manages the park, is on the cusp of expanding the family business with a 52-unit RV park. The new park will be just east of the Sparks Mobile Home Park, along North Ninth Street.

“I think it will fill right up,” said Sparks.

RVs range from motorhomes to camp vans to fifth-wheel trailers, and they are growing in popularity.

In 2021, more than 600,000 RV shipments were recorded in the U.S., according to data from the RV Industry Association.

Sparks wants to tap into that growing RV pastime.

“I didn’t think I’d be doing this, but I didn’t expect people to want to live in RVs,” said Sparks.

Sparks said sewer and water will be furnished at the RV park. Rent, he said, will be $450 per month.

“I will add storage sheds for $50 more,” said Sparks.

Sparks, 59, said he hopes to open the park by the end of August. The park, he said, will cater to customers on a month-to-month basis.

“The streets won’t be paved at that point. I don’t know if I will pave them this year because asphalt prices are up 40% because of the price of fuel, so I might not do that,” said Sparks.

Jim Maret, Nyssa city manager, said the park will help the town.

“It allows for affordable housing which everyone is after,” said Maret.

Maret said the new park symbolizes different perceptions about retirement.

“A lot of folks are downsizing and when they down size they are getting these big fifth wheels, and many retired couples are trying to find a spot for these things,” said Maret.

Sparks said RVs are attractive to people who sell their houses at a high price but don’t want to get into another long-term mortgage.

“They buy a nice, new RV and don’t have a house payment,” he said.

Maret said he is excited about the new project.

“It will be a nice addition to the city,” he said.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell

