MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Smith, a Republican lawmaker from Heppner, was paid $180,000 a year to provide economic development services for the county and to oversee the $26 million rail reload facility north of Nyssa. Smith has been a contract employee for economic development with the county since 2013.

Greg Smith, Malheur County economic development director, submitted a letter of resignation to the county court Tuesday, June 28. (Enterprise file photo)

VALE – Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development director, notified county officials Tuesday, June 28, he will resign from his position immediately.

Smith, through his company, Gregory Smith & Company of Heppner, served as the county economic development director since 2013. Smith is paid $9,000 a month for his economic development work. In 2017, the county expanded his contract to include the planned Nyssa rail reload center and paid him additional $6,000 a month.

“It has been an honor to serve the good folks in Malheur County, and to make a difference in the area,” Smith began in his resignation letter.

Smith then wrote his company was no longer interested in “continuing to provide services” to Malheur County. His annual contract expires on Thursday, June 30.

“It has become apparent that the environment surrounding economic development has become incredibly toxic. Please accept this letter as formal notification that Gregory Smith & Company will not be renewing its contract for services rendered to Malheur County,” wrote Smith.

Smith, a Republican state representative, worked part-time on his county economic development director duties and operated a one-person office in Ontario. He also provides contract services to Harney County and Eastern Oregon University and is employed full time by the Columbia Development Authority.

The county court was originally scheduled to consider renewing Smith’s $180,000-a-year pact Wednesday, June 29.

In his resignation letter, Smith also requested a “comprehensive financial audit be conducted upon our exit.”

Dan Joyce, Malheur County judge, said he learned about Smith’s resignation Tuesday afternoon.

“I am kind of shocked. I’ve got to process this,” said Joyce.

Joyce indicated earlier in June the county would most likely extend its contract with Smith.

“My guess is it would be like a three-month extension or maybe a six-month extension if all the numbers fall into place,” said Joyce previously.

The next step for the county, said Joyce, is “a good question.”

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.