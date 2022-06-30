NYSSA

Columnist Susan Barton fills us in on a successful school reunion and activities coming up at the Nyssa Library.

(The Enterprise/FILE)

Oh, what joy to see and hear Nyssa alumni gather, hug, laugh and visit.

The All Class Reunion brought together classmates from Florida to Alaska and even Ecuador!

Thank you to Patsy Wilson and her team for months (possibly years) of work to bring about this amazing event.

Visit the Nyssa All Class Reunion Facebook page to view photos from the event. After chairing two reunions, Patsy is turning over the top job to someone new. Might that be you?

• Summer Reading continues at the Nyssa Public Library. Several events are taking place including “Reading Rocks” during Thunderegg Days, July 7-9.

On Thursday, July 7, Storytime will take place at 1 p.m. at South Park. Storytime’s Reading Rocks on Thursday and Friday, July 8-9, will be at 11 a.m., also at South Park. There will be singing, stories and craft kits. Building Healthy Families will provide free books for children.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]