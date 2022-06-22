PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice of Public Hearing, Estate of Rosalie K. Johnson, Trustee's Notice of Sale, Request for Quotes, Notices of Budget Hearings.

The City of Vale will be holding a public hearing during a regular council meeting June 28th, 2022 at 7:00 pm to read and consider Ordinance 890 for a fire protection fee

Publish Date: June 22, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalie K. Johnson, Case No. 6272. Notice is hereby given that Kimberly S. Buxton has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published June 15, 2022.

Publish Dates: June 15, 22, & 29, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

TS No. OR05000003-22-1 APN 18S4520CB207 TO No 220012997-OR-MSI TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, JOHN F TIFFANY, DIANE L TIFFANY, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Grantor to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO. OF OR as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC (“MERS”), as designated nominee for SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of February 6, 2014 and recorded on February 18, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0483 and the beneficial interest was assigned to BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC and recorded November 1, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017- 4246 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to- wit: APN: 18S4520CB207LAND IN HOPE SECOND ADDITION, CITY OF VALE, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS:IN BLOCK 2: LOT(S) 17, 18 AND 19. ALSO THAT PORTION OF 14TH STREET LYING EAST AND COINCIDENT WITH THE ABOVE LOTS AS VACATED BY ORDINANCE NO. 583, RECORDED MAY 19, 1977, INSTRUMENT NO. 30165, DEED RECORDS Commonly known as: 785 14TH ST N, VALE, OR 97918 Both the Beneficiary, Community Loan Servicing, LLC FKA Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 2 Monthly Payment(s) from 06/01/2020 to 07/31/2020 at $600.32 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2020 to 10/31/2020 at $596.21 8 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2020 to 06/30/2021 at $595.30 9 Monthly Payment(s) from 07/01/2021 to 03/31/2022 at $615.85 2 Monthly Payment(s) from 04/01/2022 to 05/31/2022 at $630.51 By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $61,490.97 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.99000% per annum from May 1, 2020 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on October 7, 2022 at the hour of 11:00 AM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, at the “B” Street entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: May 25,2022 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300 Order Number 82892,

Publish Dates: June 15, 22, & 29, 2022 & July 6, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Burnt River School District is accepting quotes for exterior paint application. Entire residence -2

Trim on residence- 2

Exterior Trim – Main Building

Quotes may be submitted via fax or USPS. Deadline for submissions is 5:00 PM, July 7, 2022.

Burnt River School District P.O. Box 9 Unity, Oregon 97884 Phone: 541 446-3466

Fax: 541-446-3466

Point of Contact: Lou Lyon, Superintendent

Burnt River School District 541-446-3466

Publish Dates: June 22 & 29, 2022 & July 6, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Publish Date: June 22, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Publish Date: June 22, 2022