Local riders roped stock and raced around barrels at the Billy Evins Memorial on June 17, hoping for a shot at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. Here's a look at the action.

Ropers race out of the gate as other contestants in the team roping event watch at the Billy Evins Memorial on June 17, 2022, at the Vale rodeo grounds. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A barrel racer rides hard during the Billy Evins Memorial in Vale on June 17, 2022. (Malheur Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A roping team takes off in action at the Billy Evins Memorial on Friday, June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A spectator observes the roping at the Billy Evins Memorial on Friday, June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Cowboys look at the competition order sheet during the Billy Evins Memorial Roping in Vale on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A young cowboy waits behind the gates for his turn at barrel racing at the Billy Evins Memorial Roping on Friday, June 17, 2022.(The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

Danielle Williams rides during the Billy Evins Memorial Roping on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Steers are corralled back into the staging area during the Billy Evins Memorial Roping in Vale on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Contestants watch a friend compete as they wait their turns in barrel racing at the Billy Evins Memorial Roping in Vale on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A team goes to work in the roping event at the Billy Evins Memorial on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

Under the bleachers, another competition commences as kids race each other on the railings at the Vale arena during the Billy Evins Memorial June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

Finnley LaChapelle enjoys the scene during the Billy Evins Memorial Roping in Vale on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Danielle Williams ropes a steer during the Billy Evins Memorial in Vale on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Spectators look on during the barrel racing competition during the Billy Evins Memorial Roping in Vale on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

It's a lineup in the stock chutes during the Billy Evins Memorial Roping on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Fans enjoy the action in the Vale rodeo grounds as the Billy Evins Memorial gets underway on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A cowboy cuts out a piece of the team roping roster for another contestant. Ropers are paired with a different partner for each of the event's three rounds. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

The first cowboy in a crowd of many helps guide calves back to the entrance for a new round of team roping. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A young cowboy buys a tray of fries from a vendor at the Billy Evins Memorial Roping on June 17, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

