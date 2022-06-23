NYSSA

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo was a blast, but the fun's not over in Nyssa as summer kicks in. Columnist Susan Barton has the details on the all-class reunion for Nyssa schools alumni.

(The Enterprise/FILE)

It was so great to see the turnout for the 76th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo.

The parade was great with entries ranging from four wheels (more if you count the tires on the fire and BLM vehicles) to four legs.

All around the rodeo grounds people were greeting friends, enjoying delicious food and the rodeo action.

Congratulations to the 2023 Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen Kiya Servatius! Finally, a big thank you to the rodeo board, volunteers, sponsors and everyone involved with this event.

• Next on the calendar is the Nyssa All Class Reunion to be held June 23-26 at Nyssa School District in the auditorium, cafeteria, gym and the grounds outside the admin building.

The cost is $35 per individual graduate or school attendee. Pre-registration online has closed, but you can still register on June 23, starting at noon.

At 7 p.m. June 24, there will be a “Welcome Back” program in the auditorium, followed by a dance at 8:30.

On Saturday, June 25, breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Nyssa Senior Center. The cost is $7. Class photos will be taken from 1-4 p.m. in the high school gym, with photos sold for $12.50 each, and a tri-tip dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m., for $22.50.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “Semi-true Stories” will be a time for tales about classmates, teachers and life in Nyssa. This is also blue and white night, so plan your wardrobe accordingly. After the program, there will be a street dance at Bob’s Steak ’n Spirits, at Second and Main.

For more information regarding the reunion check out nyssabulldogs.com or contact the reunion committee at [email protected] The committee is also looking for volunteers to help during the weekend. Contact them if you can help.

• Mark your calendars and plan to attend the 57th annual Thunderegg Days, July 7-9 at South Park in Nyssa. This is a great family fun event with great food, rocks, gems, music, car and tractor show and a lot more!

Contact the chamber at 541-372-3091, visit their Facebook page or send an e-mail to [email protected] for more information.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

﻿EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.