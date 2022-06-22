COMMUNITY

Area rodeo fans had plenty of action to enjoy June 17 and 18 as 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo lit up the Oregon Trail Arena. Here are scenes from the event captured by Enterprise photographers Isaac Wasserman and Cynthia Liu.

A youngster slides off of a sheep during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo mutton busting competition in Nyssa on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A bronc rider hangs touch in mid-air in events at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Sponsors get recognized before the start of the Nyssa Nite Rodeo in Nyssa on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A cowboy hangs on for a rough bronc ride at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

The 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen Michaela Bocci rides as she winds up her reign June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A cowboy collects a portion of rope after the roped calf is released at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A cowboy herds sheep towards the bucking chute in preparation for the Mutton Bustin' event at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A cowboy is backlit by the evening light after successfully roping a calf at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A young cowboy clings on for dear life during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Mutton Bustin' event on June 18, 2022. The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A young rodeo fan clings to the gate to watch the calf roping event at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

Kiya Servatius, newly chosen as 2023 Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen, smiles for a portrait during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A mutton buster gleefully runs out of the arena after a successful run during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo competition on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Cowboys and fans watch the action June 18, 2022 at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

Preston and Jaxson Escobedo are ready for the mutton busting competition at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A boy climbs the rails as Grand Marshals Marco and Becky Rodriguez enjoy the crowd from the back of a pickup truck on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN) A cowgirl ropes a calf during the the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU) boy climbs up to watch as the 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo Grand Marshals, Marco and Becky Rodriguez, go by at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Cowboys linger at the livestock gates at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A cowboy watches the night's festivities from afar during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

A child looks at colorful goods on a vendor’s table during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Owen Cooper, 5, takes a big bite out of his food during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Rodeo-goers walk towards the food vending area during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A girl enjoys ice cream during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo festivities on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A cowboy ropes a calf during the tie-down roping at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A child is delighted as a calf runs toward him at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Cowboys and cowgirls linger at the livestock gates where bulls, calves, and sheep are kept for events at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.