MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The Drexel H Foundation's annual Art in the Park on Flag Day drew enthusiastic young artists and volunteers to paint and play.

Abbi Christiansen, 11, (back) paints at Art in the Park, an event in celebration of Flag Day at Wadleigh Park in Vale on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A sign welcomes children and adults to Drexel Foundation's Art in the Park event in Vale on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Paint splatters the face of Ian Moore, 7, at Art in the Park, an event in celebration of Flag Day at Wadleigh Park in Vale, Ore. on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Paints and tools get good use at Art in the Park, an event in celebration of Flag Day at Wadleigh Park in Vale, Ore. on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Kids paint a bike rack at Art in the Park, an event in celebration of Flag Day at Wadleigh Park in Vale, Ore. on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Children play a game of Duck Duck Goose at the Art in the Park on Flag Day event June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Holly Rodriguez, 12, paints the play structure at Wadleigh Park at Art in the Park, an event in celebration of Flag Day in Vale on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Sandijean Fuson speaks to a group of kids at Art in the Park, an event in celebration of Flag Day at Wadleigh Park in Vale on June 14, 2022. In the sentiment of Flag Day, Fuson said she tries to teach the kids they can help make the community a better place and take pride in it. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

