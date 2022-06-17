COMMUNITY

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo banquet always draws a crowd, and this year's event was no exception. The Enterprise sent Isaac Wasserman to capture scenes from the festivities.

Rodeo queens, including Nyssa Nite Queen Michaela Bocci (left), pose for photos at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet at Nyssa High School in Nyssa on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo will pack the stands of the Oregon Trail Arena this weekend, but the rodeo festivities are already underway. The community kicked things off with the traditional rodeo banquet on Tuesday, June 14, at Nyssa High School, and the Enterprise was there to capture scenes from the event.

Community members give a round of applause at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet at Nyssa High School on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

A cake made by Christy DeLeon at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet at Nyssa High School on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

From left to right, rodeo queens Taylor Clark, Ava Kingsbury, Teagan King, Nickole Naillon, Michaela Bocci, Kylee Montenegro, Alivia Kirkendall and Taylor Hack at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet at Nyssa High School on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Community members serve food at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet at Nyssa High School on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

Maddie Speelman Hewitt, a Nyssa Nite Rodeo trustee, talks to the crowd at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet at Nyssa High School on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

The 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo Grand Marshals, Marco and Becky Rodriguez, are all smiles as they attend the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet at Nyssa High School on June 14, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)

