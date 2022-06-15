MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The competitive jet boat competition held June 11 at the old Ontario Golf Course attracted a large crowd and delivered plenty of entertainment.

Canals filled with water provided the pathway for jet boat competitors Saturday, June 11, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

ONTARIO - The crowd was large, the sound of engines loud and the excitement enticing at the sprint boat races Saturday, June 11 at the Ontario Golf Course.

The first annual sprint boat races showcased high-speed fun and competition as racers negotiated a series of water-filled channels at the new track.

Sprint boat racing began in New Zealand and is now a worldwide sport.

High-speed entertainment was the name of the game Friday, June 11, at the first annual sprint boat races at a new track at the old Ontario Golf Course. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Loud engines, fast speeds and pillars of water marked the sprint boat races at the old Ontario Golf Course Saturday, June 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A sprint boat disappears in a cloud of water at the competition held in Ontario Saturday, June 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Sprint boat competitors were compelled to negotiate a series of water channels within a specific amount of time during the races Saturday, June 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A sprint boat crew guides their vessel around a corner during the competition Saturday, June 11 in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Sprint boats decorated with flashy colors and decals descended on the new track at the old Ontario Golf Course Saturday, June 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Mud, water and high-velocity action highlighted the sprint boat races Saturday, June 11 in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A sprint boat race consists of a predefined course through water channels with rapid changes of direction. Each race lasts between 45 and 60 seconds. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Sprint boat racing began in New Zealand in the early 1980s and has grown since. Saturday, June 11, area residents secured the opportunity to view the vessels at the old Ontario Golf Course. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A sprint boat crew races against the clock during competition Saturday, June 11 at the old Ontario Golf Course. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.