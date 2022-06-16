MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The 76th edition of the rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights in Nyssa. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. each night. The annual rodeo parade is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Nyssa.

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo will offer up plenty of actions the weekend of June 17-18. (The Enterprise/FILE).

NYSSA – The 76th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo will burst out of the gate this weekend featuring broncs, bull riding and barrel racing.

“I think we will have some pretty good numbers. I think people will turn out,” said Kim Speelman, Nyssa Nite Rodeo president.

The event, sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboys Association, begins each night at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-rodeo. The main rodeo starts at 8 p.m.

Friday night is “tough enough” night where $1 in ticket sales go to the Saint Alphonsus Health System breast cancer prevention program. Cost each night is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 13. Those under 5 get into the event for free.

This year will mark the first full rodeo spectacle since the Covid pandemic. In 2020 the event was canceled because of the pandemic, and in 2021, the gate was limited to 800 people for each night’s performance because of Covid. Some key events, such as the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, were also canceled last year.

This year, though, the parade is a go. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Nyssa. Speelman said 50 free rodeo tickets will be handed out during the parade. The grand marshals for the 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo are Marco and Becky Rodriguez.

Rodeo festivities were scheduled to start Tuesday, June 14, at the annual rodeo banquet held at the Nyssa High School Cafeteria.

Entertainment at the rodeo includes the wild milking contest each night. During the contest three-man teams will compete for a winner-take-all pot of $1,000 along with a rodeo buckle.

To register for the event, interested individuals can call 541-212-3506 and ask for Amber.

The two-day rodeo event will be capped with a dance Saturday night after the main competition. The Buckin’ County band will provide the music. There will also be 15 to 20 vendors, said Speelman.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

