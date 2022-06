PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalie K. Johnson, Case No. 6272. Notice is hereby given that Kimberly S. Buxton has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published June 15, 2022.

Publish Dates: June 15, 22, & 29, 2022

TS No. OR05000003-22-1 APN 18S4520CB207 TO No 220012997-OR-MSI TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, JOHN F TIFFANY, DIANE L TIFFANY, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Grantor to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO. OF OR as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC (“MERS”), as designated nominee for SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of February 6, 2014 and recorded on February 18, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0483 and the beneficial interest was assigned to BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC and recorded November 1, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017- 4246 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to- wit: APN: 18S4520CB207LAND IN HOPE SECOND ADDITION, CITY OF VALE, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS:IN BLOCK 2: LOT(S) 17, 18 AND 19. ALSO THAT PORTION OF 14TH STREET LYING EAST AND COINCIDENT WITH THE ABOVE LOTS AS VACATED BY ORDINANCE NO. 583, RECORDED MAY 19, 1977, INSTRUMENT NO. 30165, DEED RECORDSCommonly known as: 785 14TH ST N, VALE, OR 97918 Both the Beneficiary, Community Loan Servicing, LLC FKA Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations se- cured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grant- or’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 2 Monthly Payment(s) from 06/01/2020 to 07/31/2020 at $600.32 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2020 to 10/31/2020 at $596.21 8 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2020 to 06/30/2021 at $595.30 9 Monthly Payment(s) from 07/01/2021 to 03/31/2022 at $615.85 2 Monthly Payment(s) from 04/01/2022 to 05/31/2022 at $630.51 By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $61,490.97 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.99000% per annum from May 1, 2020 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on October 7, 2022 at the hour of 11:00 AM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, at the “B” Street entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: May 25,2022 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300 Order Number 82892,

Publish Dates: June 15, 22, & 29, 2022 & July 6, 2022

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Evelyn Rosann Lang, Case No. 6269. Notice is hereby given that Patricia Jo Chapin and David D. Lang has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published June 1, 2022.

Publish Dates June 1, June 8, & June 15, 2022

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 100032-OR Loan No.: ******955F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by DANIEL MARTINEZ, A MARRIED MAN, as Grantor, to CLEAR RECON CORP, as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 4/23/2018, recorded 4/25/2018, as Instrument No. 2018-1418, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN HOPE SECOND ADDITION, CITY OF VALE, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 7: THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 12 AND ALL OF LOTS 13 AND 14 APN: 4606 / 18S4520CB Commonly known as: 330 OREGON ST VALE, OR 97918 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

09/01/21 thru 12/01/21 4 $780.81 $3,123.24

01/01/22 thru 04/01/22 4 $789.97 $3,159.88

Late Charges: $168.00

Beneficiary Advances: $97.00

Total Required to Reinstate: $6,548.12

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $102,390.21

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $96,595.63 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.625 % per annum, from 8/1/2021 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 9/12/2022, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 4/29/2022 CLEAR RECON CORP 1050 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 1100 Portland, OR 97204 Phone: 858-750-7777 866-931- 0036 Hamsa Uchi, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: May 25, 2022 & June 1, 8, & 15, 2022

JLF 21-127077

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

A default has occurred under the terms of a trust deed made by Humberto A. Quintero, Jr. aka Albert A. Quintero, Jr., whose address is 423 NW 10th Drive, Ontario, OR 97914 as grantor to Malheur County Title Company, Inc., as Trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Sterling Savings Bank, its successors and assigns, as named Beneficiary, dated August 17, 2011, recorded August 22, 2011, in the mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon, as Instrument No. 2011- 2887, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I is the present Beneficiary as defined by ORS 86.705(2), as covering the following described real property: Land in ELBOW HEIGHTS, City of Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon, according to the official plat thereof as follows: In Block 2: Lot 1, EXCEPTING THEREFROM that portion as conveyed to the City of Ontario, Oregon by Warranty Deed recorded January 25, 1995, as Instrument No. 95-450, records of Malheur County, Oregon. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 423 NW 10th Drive, Ontario, OR 97914. Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said trust deed and a notice of default has been recorded pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes 86.735(3); the default for which the foreclosure is made is grantor’s failure to pay when due the following sums: Monthly payments in the sum of $326.80, from June 1, 2019, monthly payments in the sum of $360.71, from August 1, 2021, and monthly payments in the sum of $355.11, from February 1, 2022, plus prior accrued late charges in the amount of $36.25, plus the sum of $1,467.74 for advances, together with all costs, disbursements, and/or fees incurred or paid by the beneficiary and/or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. By reason of said default the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation that the trust deed secures immediately due and payable, said sum being the following, to-wit: $30,412.37, together with accrued interest in the sum of $3,756.96 through March 28, 2022, together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.25% per annum from March 29, 2022, plus prior accrued late charges in the amount of $36.25, plus the sum of $6,537.14 for advances, together with all costs, disbursements, and/or fees incurred or paid by the beneficiary and/or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. WHEREFORE, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee will on September 19, 2022, at the hour of 1:00 PM MT, in accord with the standard time established by ORS 187.110, at the main entrance of the Malheur County Courthouse, located at 251 “B” Street West, in the City of Vale, OR, County of Malheur, State of Oregon, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the grantor has or had power to convey at the time of the execution of said trust deed, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said trust deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given to any person named in ORS 86.778 that the right exists, at any time that is not later than five days before the date last set for the sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the trust deed reinstated by paying to the beneficiary of the entire amount due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligations or trust deed, and in addition to paying said sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and trust deed, together with trustee’s fees and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by said ORS 86.778. Notice is further given that reinstatement or payoff quotes requested pursuant to ORS 86.786 and ORS 86.789 must be timely communicated in a written request that complies with that statute, addressed to the trustee’s “Reinstatements/ Payoffs – ORS 86.786” either by personal delivery or by first class, certified mail, return receipt requested, to the trustee’s address shown below. Due to potential conflicts with federal law, persons having no record legal or equitable interest in the subject property will only receive information concerning the lender’s estimated or actual bid. Lender bid information is also available at the trustee’s website, www.logs.com/janeway_law_firm. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes the plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other person owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said trust deed, and the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Also, please be advised that pursuant to the terms stated on the Deed of Trust and Note, the beneficiary is allowed to conduct property inspections while property is in default. This shall serve as notice that the beneficiary shall be conducting property inspections on the said referenced property. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. The Fair Debt Collection Practice Act requires that we state the following: This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings: This shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or hold you personally liable for the debt.

Dated: 04-01-2022 JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC, Successor Trustee

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255, Vancouver, WA 98683 www.logs.com/jane- way_law_firm

Telephone: (360) 260-2253

Toll-free: 1-800-970-5647

JLF 21-127077

Publish Dates: June 15, 22, & 29, 2022 & July 6, 2022

