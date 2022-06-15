EMPLOYMENT
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include: K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host.
Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.
For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336
Nyssa Nite Rodeo slated for action this weekend
The 76th edition of the rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights in Nyssa. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. each night. The annual rodeo parade is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Nyssa.
Engineering costs for Nyssa project jump with belated contract change
The Malheur County Development Corp. board approved a bigger payoff for its engineering firm, even as records indicate the engineering costs for the project have exceeded budgeted expectations.
Former Enterprise journalist wins national photo competition
Angelina Katsanis, who was an intern at the Enterprise last year, has gone on to success on a national scale – winning a Hearst Journalism Award.
Oregon’s prison director a finalist to lead federal prison system
Colette Peters would take over a federal agency with 35,000 employees and a $7.8 billion budget
PHOTO GALLERY: Sprint boat races splash onto centerstage at new track in Ontario
The competitive jet boat competition held June 11 at the old Ontario Golf Course attracted a large crowd and delivered plenty of entertainment.