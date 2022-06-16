COMMUNITY

What's Calgary-style wild cow milking? Columnist Susan Barton fills us in on a rodeo event that's sure to be a favorite, and also recaps the fun at a fire department barbecue.

(The Enterprise/FILE)

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo is ready to roll into town June 17-18 at the Oregon Trail Arena on Beck Road. Pre-rodeo events start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the main event at 8.

Admission is $8 for adults; $5 for kids ages 6-12 and 5 and younger are free.

Come early and plan to visit the many vendors set up at the rodeo grounds. In addition to western wear, home décor and jewelry you will be able to eat your way from cotton candy to scones, hot dogs to shaved ice and a lot in between!

Special rodeo events include wild cow milking “Calgary style” and Pink Night on Friday. Saturday’s events include freestyle bull fighting and a dance in the arena after the rodeo featuring Buckin’ Country.

At the fire department barbecue on Saturday, Nyssa Nite Rodeo board member Nick Deleon filled me in on the cow milking event. Usually, one team is in the arena: a roper to catch the cow, a “mugger”– the person with the crazy job of sticking fingers in the cow’s nose to contain it, while the “milker” attempts to get a drop or two of milk into a bottle.

Quite entertaining with just one team to watch. But Calgary style is when all the teams are in the arena at the same time. You won’t want to miss this!

Outside the arena, two big events take place on Saturday:

• A Buckaroo Breakfast is set from 8-11 a.m. at the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center. There will be a complete breakfast buffet for $12 or biscuits and gravy for $6.

• The rodeo parade will travel along Main Street starting at 5:30 p.m. Lineup will be at 5 p.m. at First and Main. Call Stephanie at 541-372-3091 to sign up.

A big thank you to the rodeo board plus all the area businesses who sponsor banners, buckles, and gates. Your contributions to our community are deeply appreciated.

• Also contributing to our community are the members of the Nyssa Volunteer Fire Department. They hosted a barbecue last Saturday to open the fire hall to the public and give the community a chance to meet department members plus enjoy a delicious lunch.

From left, members of the Nyssa Volunteer Fire Department include: Tony Frost, retired, Randy Fales Fire Captain, Eric Menchaca, Fire Chief, Chris Stam, Marvin Seuell, Assistant Chief, Rocky Alaniz, and rodeo board member Nick Deleon. (Susan Barton photo)

It was great to sit and visit with members of the community who stopped by. Steve and Robin Haun, Tony Frost, Charlie and Cheryl Kitamura, Don and Connie Bullard and Nick Deleon were a few of the folks I had the opportunity to visit with. The conversation ran the gamut from bird dogs, gardening, hunting, canning sauerkraut (and where to get canning lids), high school sports (and the cannon) to fishing, camping and the proposed roundabout at Cairo Junction.

Thank you Chief Eric and the members of the fire department for a great lunch and opportunity to enjoy time as a community.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

