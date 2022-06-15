NYSSA

Business owners Marco and Becky Rodriguez will ride herd on the 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo as grand marshals. (Submitted photo)

NYSSA – Marco and Becky Rodriguez like to count their blessings, and Nyssa recently returned the favor, naming the couple grand marshals of the 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo.

They’ll take their place of honor in the rodeo events coming up Friday and Saturday, June 17-18.

Owners of Rodriguez Bakery, the couple have a long involvement in the community.

Marco was raised in Nyssa and graduated from Nyssa High School. Becky was raised in a logging camp in Washington state and graduated from Montesano High School.

They met while Becky was a sales manager at a wholesale evergreen company and Marco was the foreman for the migrant crew hired to help make the wreaths and garlands.

Marco grew up helping in the bakery, learning the business from his dad. He decided to make the bakery his fulltime job to support his family, and the couple started a delivery route of packaged Mexican pastries to grocery stores in 1991.

His father died in 1995, and the couple purchased the bakery from Marco’s mom, Carmen, in 1996. They worked to grow the business to reach outside the Treasure Valley. At one time they sold the packaged Mexican pastries to stores in Wyoming, Montana, Utah, and Nevada.

They survived tough times, too, including the economic recession in 2009. They persevered as a tribute to Pancho’s hard work. When someone called and asked if they made flour tortillas, they began a new twist on the venture. As the tortillas became a hit, the bakery eventually outgrew the building in Nyssa and relocated to its site in Fruitland.

Currently, Rodriguez tortillas and other products are sold at major grocery stores in the Treasure Valley and the Western states.

In a press release, the couple said they believe blessings are only blessings if they are shared: “Blessings come in all shapes and forms, whether monetary or emotional. Won’t you bless someone today?”

