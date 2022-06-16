COMMUNITY

Angelina Katsanis, who was an intern at the Enterprise last year, has gone on to success on a national scale – winning a Hearst Journalism Award.

Siobhan Gibson tends to one of her sons during a photojournalist’s May visit to San Francisco in what proved to be an award-winning photo for a former Malheur Enterprise intern. (ANGELINA KATSANIS)

VALE – A former intern at the Malheur Enterprise recently won a national championship in photography competition.

Angelina Katsanis, a student at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a photojournalist at the Enterprise in 2021, won the national title in the 62nd annual Hearst competition.

The win came with a $10,000 first prize, adding to the $3,000 Katsanis won in an earlier round of competition.

She is an intern now at the News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Katsanis said the competition involved arriving in San Francisco last month to be handed an assignment by a panel of judges. She said she had four days to develop the assignment and submit her entry.

Her winning entry told the story of a mother with four boys.

“Perpetual optimist Siobhán Gibson is a mother of four sons that has been dealt a lot of tricky cards in her life, from an abusive ex-husband to family deaths to traumatic pregnancies. On top of her hectic personal life, she counsels hundreds of patients with cancer at an oncology clinic,” Katsanis wrote in her entry.

“Siobhán’s one respite from her selfless life? Pole dancing,” the photo story said.

The Hearst Journalism Awards Program, established in 1960, provides scholarships to journalism students and is named for William Randolph Hearst.

https://www.akatsmedia.com/siobhan