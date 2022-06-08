PUBLIC NOTICES

The City of Vale will be holding a public hearing June 14th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to con- sider a supplemental budget.

Publish Date: June 8, 2022

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 6265 DALE ARLEN ROSSI, Deceased NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed co personal representatives. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned co-personal representatives at 808 Adams Avenue, PO Box 967, La Grande, Oregon, 97850, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the co-personal representatives, or the lawyer for the co-personal representatives, Brent H. Smith, Baum Smith LLC, 808 Adams Avenue, P0 Box 967, La Grande, OR 97850.

Dated and first published on May 25, 2022.

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES:

Corey Rossi

P.O. Box 876852

Wasilla, AK 99687

Phone: (907) 355-2473

ShaleAnn Cluff

311 Cardinal Rd

Bishop, CA 93514

Phone: (760) 920-0065

LAWYER FOR CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES:

Brent H. Smith, OSB No. 065971

Baum Smith, LLC

808 Adams Avenue

PO Box 967

La Grande, OR 97850

Phone: (541) 963-3104

Fax: (541) 963-9254

email: [email protected]

Publish Dates: May 25, 2022 & June 1 & 8, 2022

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Evelyn Rosann Lang, Case No. 6269. Notice is hereby given that Patricia Jo Chapin and David D. Lang has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published June 1, 2022.

Publish Dates June 1, June 8, & June 15, 2022

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, will be held to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The meeting will take place at 1025 Owyhee Ave., Nyssa, OR 97913, on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be obtained by calling 541-212-1105. This is a public meeting were deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

Publish Date: June 8, 2022

Publish Date: June 8, 2022

Publish Date: June 8, 2022

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on June 14th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the corrected budget and receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after June 9th, 2022 at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Publish dates: June 8th, 2022

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 100032-OR Loan No.: ******955F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by DANIEL MARTINEZ, A MARRIED MAN, as Grantor, to CLEAR RECON CORP, as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 4/23/2018, recorded 4/25/2018, as Instrument No. 2018-1418, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the follow- ing described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN HOPE SEC- OND ADDITION, CITY OF VALE, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 7: THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 12 AND ALL OF LOTS 13 AND 14 APN: 4606 / 18S4520CB Commonly known as: 330 OREGON ST VALE, OR 97918 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elect- ed to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

09/01/21 thru 12/01/21 4 $780.81 $3,123.24

01/01/22 thru 04/01/22 4 $789.97 $3,159.88

Late Charges: $168.00

Beneficiary Advances: $97.00

Total Required to Reinstate: $6,548.12

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $102,390.21

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $96,595.63 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.625 % per annum, from 8/1/2021 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 9/12/2022, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 4/29/2022 CLEAR RECON CORP 1050 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 1100 Portland, OR 97204 Phone: 858-750-7777 866-931- 0036 Hamsa Uchi, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: May 25, 2022 & June 1, 8, & 15, 2022