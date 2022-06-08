EMPLOYMENT
Positions include: K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host
Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.
For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336
Notices of Budget Hearings, Estate of Dale Arlen Rossi, Estate of Evelyn Rosann Lang, Notice of Budget Committee Meeting, Trustee's Notice of Sale
PHOTO GALLERY: Area's cultural roots shine in Global Village fest in Ontario
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, America's Global Village resumed its 20-year run in Ontario on Saturday, June 4. The celebration featured an array of cultural activities, food and music.
OBITUARY: Janette “Jan” A. Cox
Janette “Jan” A. Cox, 75, of Ontario, passed away on Sunday, May 22. Her little birds were chirping outside and she was surrounded by her three girls.
Ontario's sprint boat track opens for competitive fun Saturday
The new facility near the Ontario Municipal Airport will open for the first time this weekend. Spearheaded by local promoter Ron Dillon, the 2,000-foot track will see plenty of action beginning Saturday, June 11.