Janette “Jan” A. Cox, 75, of Ontario, passed away on Sunday, May 22. Her little birds were chirping outside and she was surrounded by her three girls.

She was born, Aug. 4, 1946, in Portland, Oregon, to John Hubert Stoneman and Mabel Louise Brandenberg Stoneman. When the family moved from Portland to Weiser, Idaho, she made friends as she rode her bike, delivering bread to local residents from her parents’ bakery, Stoneman’s Weiser Bakery. Her Stoneman roots ran very deep in Weiser.

Mom graduated from Gem State Academy in 1964 and graduated from the nursing program at TVCC in 1965. She loved being a nurse and taking care of others. She nursed for over 30 years, beginning her career with Dr. Eugene Carroll in Payette, but most of her career was spent nursing for Dr. J.R. Mann, in Ontario.

She married Richard D. Cox on Feb. 14, 1965: they were married 13 years, from this union came their three daughters Cindi, Amy and Heather.

Mom never knew a stranger, she lived a selfless life, always doing for others. Family was everything to her. She raised three very strong, independent women (which we are sure she regretted from time to time)... but we learned from the best! She always said the best thing she ever did was raise her girls.

She had many visitors before her passing. She even received a visit from a foal in her room! This was a huge highlight that brought a huge smile to her face. We are sure that Mom is telling everyone in heaven all about it!

She loved listening to and watching “her” birds, squirrels and ducks outside her window during the day and being serenaded by a zillion frogs at night. She wanted to make sure they were all taken care of too.

We are so extremely thankful for her Brookdale family. Everyone loved her so much there and made it home for her – She loved you all so much! We would like to extend a huge thank you to the Ancora Hospice team, she always looked for- ward to her visits, especially from Abbie. We cannot express in words our gratitude

for what they did for our precious Mama. She is survived by her daughters, Cindi Herren (Nick), Amy Kee (Glen) and Heather Curtis (Casey); 10 grandchildren, Alex Turner, Jake Turner (Alicia), Ben Turner (Rachel), Abby Turner, Erin Turner, Carly Turner, Megan Kee, Ryan Kee, Mackenzie Curtis and Landon Curtis; four great-grandchildren, Paige, Kailey, Cleo and Tucker; and her sister’s family, John Rasmussen, Tyler Johnson, Lauren Giliam and EJ Rasmussen.

Our mom has been reunited with her parents, Hubert and Louise, her beloved sister, Patti Stoneman-Rasmussen and countless other family members and loved ones.

She wished for a private family tribute to her life at a later date. However, there will be a Celebration of Life Open House at Brookdale Assisted Living, 1372 S.W. 8th Ave. in Ontario, on Friday, June 10, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Mom, you will be so very missed. Thank you for everything, you left us with. So many incredible memories, you will live forever in our heart ...Until we meet again! We Love You, Most!!