Wednesday, June 8, is the first date in this summer's Live After 5 in the Garden concert series. The concerts continue into August at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/FILE)

ONTARIO – The Four Rivers Cultural Center will deliver live music, some great good and plenty of fun to its Live After 5 concert series this summer.

The concerts, held in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, begin Wednesday, June 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live After 5 will continue every other Wednesday through the summer.

Each concert is free and drinks and food from locally-owned restaurants will be available for purchase.

“Live After 5 is a beloved summer concert series that began more than 10 years ago and every year it has grown in popularity,” said Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director at the center.

The entertainment includes:

June 8 – The Culdesac Kings, sponsored by Snake River JACL & Matsy’s Resaurant.

June 22 – The Dolollies.

July 6 – The Chaz Brown Band, sponsored by the Malheur Enterprise.

July 20 – Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, sponsored by Yrurri Rose LLP.

Aug. 3 – Emily Stanton Band, sponsored by Halcom State Farm Insurance.

Aug. 17 – Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, sponsored by the Ontario School District.

The center will host the concert series against the background of a 25th anniversary celebration, said Navarrete.

The center opened partially on May 31, 1997. In September 1997 the conference center at the facility opened.

