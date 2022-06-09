NYSSA

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo will ride again June 17-18, with an opening banquet on June 14. Columnist Susan Barton also has updates on a fire department open house, burn days and summer reading at the library.

The flag bearers take the center of the arena at 2021 Nyssa Nite Rodeo. (The Enterprise/FILE)

Mark your calendars and plan to attend the 76th Annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo to be held June 17-18 at the Oregon Trail Arena.

There are several rodeo related activities planned, including a Buckaroo Breakfast, Rodeo Parade and the annual Rodeo Banquet.

The banquet kicks things off on Tuesday, June 14, at the Nyssa High School Cafeteria. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a tri-tip dinner with all the fixings catered by Brian Wolfe. Cost is $20 and the banquet is open to all. The current Nyssa Nite Rodeo queen and her Lady in Waiting will be in attendance.

Watch this column for more details on the rodeo.

Meantime, the rodeo board announced Brandon Veda as the recipient of the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Scholarship. Seniors at Nyssa and Adrian high schools are eligible to apply for the $1,000 award. Brandon will attend Boise State University in the fall.

• The Nyssa Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the station, 203 Good Ave. There will be hamburgers, hotdogs, salads, chips and drinks served. Stop by, take a look at the station and fire equipment, and meet your volunteer firefighters.

• Burn days for the City of Nyssa will be June 10-20. Remember, burn days are for yard debris only. Mind your fire, don’t burn near fences or buildings and always have a water supply nearby.

• Summer reading starts June 8 at the Nyssa Library. Stop by, sign up and get started reading! Preschool storytime is at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, and a story, craft and activities are part of this fun event.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.