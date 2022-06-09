MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The Ontario Saturday Market is set to open June 11, and the annual Art in the Park on Flag Day will be Tuesday, June 14, in Vale. Don't miss these and other events in Coming Up.

June events include the annual Billy Evins roping, set for Friday, June 17, at the Vale rodeo grounds. (The Enterprise/FILE).

The calendar is packed this month with events for all ages. Here's a look at what's coming up.

ART: Kids can get creative and volunteer at the same time, as Drexel H. Foundation holds the annual Art in the Park on Flag Day from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, June 14, at Wadleigh Park in Vale. There will be a free art competition and a drawing for a bicycle. The flag-promoting event will also include projects to paint and spruce up park facilities. All are invited.

MARKET: June 11 is opening day for the Ontario Saturday Market. In addition to produce, the market offers crafts and other items. Shoppers using SNAP cards can earn a match of up to $20 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh fruits and veggies.

The market is on South Oregon Street at Southwest First Avenue. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

ROPING: The Billy Evins Memorial Roping and Barrel Racing event takes place Friday, June 17, at the Vale Rodeo Grounds.

Aspiring rodeo competitors who are current Malheur County residents, Malheur County high school grads, and county landowners can participate. The qualifying event is a requirement for the local riders who hope to compete in roping and barrels at Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo.

There will be a $10 entry fee for the barrel racing at 6 p.m., with five age categories: 6-8, 9-10, 11-13, 14-18, and open. Team roping draw will be at 6 p.m., with action following the barrels. The fee for three steers is $25.

The top 24 teams qualify to compete at the big rodeo, set for July 1-4 this year. Find a link to forms and rules online at valerodeo.com.

SHOTS: Covid vaccinations will be available at the Vale Senior Center on Wednesday, June 22, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

