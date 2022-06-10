VALE

The Vale Alumni Association announced its latest scholarship winners, at the 2022 Vale High School graduation. In all, 13 students received scholarships this year.

(The Enterprise/FILE)

The Vale High School Alumni Association has announced its 2022 scholarship recipients.

In all, 13 students were selected to receive the awards at the graduation ceremony.

The recipients are: Luke Anderson, Jessie Arriola, Riley Johnson, Peter McBride, Kailey McGourty, Madison Mulvany, Aliza Saunders, Helen Zanabriga Silva, Tanner Steele, William Tolman, John Wolfe, Jeremiah Wright and Taleah Zueger.

The total awarded this year was $26,000.

The scholarship program started in 2013, and since that time the association has given a total of $120,550 to 112 Vale High graduates.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.