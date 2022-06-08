MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The annual event was a success as a large group of parents, children and area residents descended on the Vale 4th of July Rodeo grounds Friday, June 3.

Marissa Fife, 7, tries her luck at the fishing booth at Vale's El Campo carnival Friday, June 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

VALE - The annual El Campo carnival kicked off without a hitch for its fourth straight year Friday, June 3, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo grounds.

The local happening, which continues to grow, played host to a fairly large crowd of locals including youth who were able to take part in a host of different games and booths where prizes were abundant.

A young carnival-goer competes in the ball toss at the El Campo carnival Friday, June 3, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo grounds in Vale. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A large crowd of youth filled the rodeo grounds Friday, June 3, for the El Campo carnival. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The line to participate in the spinning wheel event to win prizes grew long at the El Campo carnival Friday, June 3, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo grounds. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The petting zoo at the El Campo carnival Friday, June 3 proved to be a popular spot. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

There was plenty of laughter, as this young man attests, at the El Campo carnival held at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo grounds Friday, June 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Braelynne Brown, 3, Vale gets face painted by Theresa Fife, a Vale High School junior, Friday, June 3 at the El Campo carnival. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

There were lots of smiles at the El Campo carnival Friday, June 3, at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo grounds. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Avery Castleberry, Vale, pulls a prize out from a cup at the El Campo carnival Friday, June 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Vale 4th of July Rodeo grounds quickly filled with people during the El Campo carnival, Friday, June 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

