OBITUARIES

Philip (Phil) Leon Terry was born in Ontario, Oregon on December 29, 1944. About a week after he was born he was adopted by Almar Roscoe Terry and Nora Belle (Moser) Terry. He passed away on May 29, 2022 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 77.

Philip Leon Terry

December 29, 1944 – May 29, 2022

Phil married Radene (Scott) Terry on July 4, 1976, in Vale, Oregon. To this union, two children were born, April (1980) and Philip (1984).

Phil was an elementary teacher who taught in Brogan, Vale, Elgin and finishing at Annex for his last 24 years. He also worked at K-Mart for 29 years, and delivered newspapers for The Argus Observer off and on for many years.

Phil is survived by his wife, Radene; his two children, April and Philip, of Ontario; his three fur-granddaughters, Aspen, Angyl and Patches; his brother Mike and his sister Kim, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Nora Belle, and his in-laws Richard and Dorothy Scott.

A special thank you to his ICU nurse, Amanda, at Saint Alphonsus in Boise. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, Oregon by Nate Banta of Sunrise Christian Church.