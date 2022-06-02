VALE

A state program has honored Vale's Bob Butler, who is president of the local historical society, as a "Standout Heritage Volunteer." His interest in local history has fueled an effort to restore the old First Bank of Vale building.

Elwood Clark, president of the First Bank of Vale, stands with bank staff in this undated photo. He went on to become mayor of Vale before moving to western Oregon. The bank building is slated for restoration. (Malheur Country Historical Society)

VALE – Bob Butler is curious about the past. He loves hearing accounts of olden-day Vale and has his own stories to share from a lifetime in the community.

And he’s doing what he can to preserve that history.

His work recently earned him state designation as a “Standout Heritage Volunteer,” recognition awarded for the first time this year by the Oregon Heritage program at the state Parks and Recreation Department. About a dozen volunteers across Oregon were cited.

“This year’s award recipients represent projects that serve as inspiration and models for preserving Oregon’s stories, especially the lesser told and untold stories,” said Katie Henry, coordinator for the Oregon Heritage Commission.

Butler, a partner in the Vale law firm of Butler & Looney, was nominated for his drive to save the First Bank of Vale building. The bank was built in 1901, making it one of the oldest structures in the city.

In nominating Butler, John Taggart wrote that Butler has “improved attitude and culture as well as appreciation of history of the area.”

But it was the bank building work that deserved particular attention, Taggart wrote.

He said the Malheur Country Historical Society “started with nothing” on the project but now owns the two-story stone building and has $55,000 to start remodeling. He said Butler engaged in “dignified begging” to help raise money.

Butler, president of the historical society, recalled how that happened.

He said the building owner had approached the Drexel H. Foundation about taking over the project, and its president sent the owner to see Butler.

Butler said the asking price was $20,000 -– half the appraised value.

“I gave him money down out of my pocket,” Butler said of the 2018 deal.

Now, plans are in hand for the first round of restoration, which will mean fixing the roof and repairing outside walls. Butler calculates that will take $250,000 -– a sum he hopes to cover with major grants from Oregon foundations.

“My hope would be to see the building restored and then it would be a valuable space for the historical society’s files,” Butler said.

He said he recruited Gary Fugate to the board of the historical society, forging a link with the Stone House Museum down the street. Butler said he could imagine the bank building could become an auxiliary museum and work space for the Stone House Museum.

He said a 1984 addition at the rear of the historic bank building would work well as a place to store and restore large artifacts.

Butler hasn’t always been a history buff.

“I really didn’t have a particular interest in history as a young person,” he said.

That changed after a neighbor years ago started describing old irrigation structures south of Vale. Butler said he always intended to have the man take him to the site and explain the history. He died before Butler could arrange the field trip.

“He died and that history is gone,” Butler said.

Butler said another instance of history going by arose from his own days as a boy in Vale, watching gypsies come to town in their pony-pulled wagons to camp in the city park. His parents warned him to stay away, but now Butler would like to know more about them.

“I’d love to hear about the gypsies in Vale,” he said.

