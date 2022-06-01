EMPLOYMENT
Publications from local governments, private parties
Positions include: K-5 Multisubject Teacher and Dorm Host
The Enterprise
June 1, 2022 at 9:00am
Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.
For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336
PUBLIC NOTICES Jun. 1
Notices of Budget Hearings, Estate of Dale Arlen Rossi, Estate of Grant M. Mayo, Ironside Rural Road District meeting, Malheur County Clerk, Trustee's Notice of Sale,
MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS Jun. 1
America's Global Village Festival back on track
After a two-year hiatus because of Covid, the popular cultural event will open in Ontario, Saturday, June 4 at Lions Park. The festival showcases different booths – or villages – representing an array of cultures. This year there will be African, Basque, Indian, Irish, Japanese, Mexican, pioneer and Scottish villages at the event.
EMPLOYMENT Jun. 1
NYSSA Jun. 1
NYSSA NEWS: High school bands pick up honors, experience on the road
The Nyssa High School Concert Band and Jazz Band earned kudos on their recent trips to western Oregon competitions. Columnist Susan Barton has the details.
MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY Jun. 1
Oregon State Police trooper uses training to rescue injured boy after wreck
For Oregon State Police trooper Ashley Johnson it was just another day - until a car crash on Oregon Highway 201 prompted a medical emergency where only fast action could save the life of a 5-year-old.