Bureau of Land Management officials say work on the Rome recreation site will begin June 13 and be finished by July 4. Visitors can expect to see new picnic tables, fire rings and boat ramp repairs.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management recreation site in Rome, Oregon, on the banks of the Malheur River in June 2021. (The Enterprise/FILE)

ROME – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans a major renovation of its Rome recreation site in southern Malheur County along the Owyhee River in the coming month.

The work is scheduled to begin June 13 and be complete by July 4.

“The Rome recreation site and boat ramp are one of our better-used boating launch areas and double as a rest stop along Highway 95,” said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Vale District of the BLM.

The project will cost between $40,000 and $50,000, said Bogardus.

Work planned at the site about 30 miles west of Jordan Valley includes replacing the wood picnic tables with precast concrete structures that are wheelchair accessible, and adding new fire rings.

Other planned improvements include:

• Replacing old information boards with a new, double-sided metal kiosk.

• Painting the vault toilets and re-epoxying the floors.

• Creating more parking.

• Replacing wooden post barriers with decorative, lower-maintenance boulders.

• Repairing drainage issues at the boat ramp.

