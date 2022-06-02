MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Dance up a storm at Boots and Blues, check out some artwork at Four Rivers, watch locals rope steers at the Vale arena – It's all happening in June.

Saddle up for western themed events in Malheur County. (The Enterprise/FILE)

Here's a look at what's coming up in Malheur County:

Youth club holds benefit

Boys and Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley will hold its annual fundraiser, Boots & Blues, Friday, June 3, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center . The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes live and silent auctions, dinner and drinks.

For more information on Boots & Blues, contact 541-889-7979.

Billy Evins rodeo qualifier on tap

The Billy Evins Memorial Roping and Barrel Racing event takes place Friday, June 17, at the Vale Rodeo Grounds.

Aspiring rodeo competitors who are current Malheur County residents, Malheur County high school grads, and county landowners can participate. The qualifying event is a requirement for the local riders who hope to compete in roping and barrels at Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo.

There will be a $10 entry fee for the barrel racing at 6 p.m., with five age categories: 6-8, 9-10, 11-13, 14-18, and open. Team roping draw will be at 6 p.m., with action following the barrels. The fee for three steers is $25.

The top 24 teams qualify to compete at the big rodeo, set for July 1-4 this year. Find a link to forms and rules online at valerodeo.com.

Art of the West show continues

Western Trails, an exhibit at the Harano Gallery of Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, continues through July 27.

The exhibit explores the western life through the eyes of Vale photographer and artist Kat Potter. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 am. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Let’s dance

Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Live After 5 concert series kicks off Wednesday, June 8, with The Culdesac Kings performing in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden.

Admission is free and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The concerts continue with The Dolollies, June 22; the Chaz Browne Band, July 6; Buddy Devore and the Faded Cowboys, July 20; the Emily Stanton Band, August 3; Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, August 17.

Rodeo tickets on sale online

Tickets are on sale online for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. The rodeo offers a full slate of events July 1 through July 4, with admission by daily tickets or season passes.

Special events include the Pig Scramble, offered on July 2 and 4 only; the Suicide Race, on July 3; and the Queen’s Coronation, on July 4.

To buy tickets, visit the rodeo’s Facebook page and click on the link to rodeoticket.com. Tickets also will be sold at the gate.

This year’s festivities kick off with the Grand Marshal’s Barbecue, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Wadleigh Park.

Rodeo slack will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, and admission is free.

MEETINGS

Wednesday, June 8

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Vale.

• Vale School District board meeting, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary School.

