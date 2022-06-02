MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The Vale carnival, now in its fourth year, is slated for the Vale rodeo grounds Friday, June 3. The carnival begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Face painting, a raffle, live music and a dunk tank will be showcased at the event.

Jessica Williams paints a baseball on the side of Rayland Williams' face during the El Campo carnival last June. The carnival raises funds for Vale youth baseball and is slated Friday, June 3. (The Enterprise/File).

VALE – It’s time for the El Campo carnival.

The Vale event, now in its fourth year, will kick off Friday, June 3, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vale Rodeo grounds.

Proceeds from the carnival support the Vale baseball and softball summer programs.

The new venue allows more shade for carnival-goers, said organizer Sarah Rodriguez, owner of Luzetta’s Flowers in Vale.

Rodriguez said the event will showcase more than 20 carnival games along with face painting, a raffle, live music and a dunk tank.

El Campo is truly a community-sponsored event, said Rodriguez.

“We’ve had incredible donations from the Vale community,” said Rodriguez.

Donations, she said, included everything from a meat package from Morrison Meats, a baseball hat rack and baseball bats.

There is no admission charge but tickets for the carnival cost 50 cents.

“It’s getting bigger every year. That’s what we want. It is not necessarily to support baseball but to support the community and have a gathering,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the El Campo carnival began more than 30 years ago and was held in the upstairs meeting hall at The Golden Slipper – which collapsed in 2017 – and later at the Vale Fire Hall.

The carnival, though, slowly faded but in 2019 Rodriguez and a group of volunteers resurrected the event.

About 100 local volunteers help, said Rodriguez.

Tom Vialpando, Vale mayor, said El Campo provides a needed boost for local summer sports programs.

“We need our kids involved in sports in the summer time,” he said.

Vialpando said El Campo is a good way to have some fun at a low cost.

“Where else can you go for a minimal amount of funds and have a lot of fun?” said Vialpando.

For more information, contact Rodriguez at 541-473-3651.

