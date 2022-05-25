OBITUARIES

Linda K Malloroy Woolfolk passed away Friday, May 6, surrounded by family at her home in Little Valley. She was born June 28, 1937, in Eugene, Oregon, to Spike and Dorothy Malloroy of Roseburg. Linda’s family moved to Mt. Shasta, California, shortly after she was born but they spent most of her childhood in White City, Oregon, on their family’s small farm with her younger sister, JoAnna. She enjoyed berry picking, hunting and fishing, and had a love of animals.

June 28, 1937 ~ May 6, 2022

Linda attended Eagle Point High School where she participated in band and honor society. During her 10 years in 4-H, she was able to travel to State Fair, PI and Cow Palace in San Francisco. She won numerous awards in showing, style revue and leadership, including a trip to National 4-H Congress in Chicago. It was during these years that she got to know Dave, who she would later marry on Nov. 15, 1958.

Dave and Linda began their life in Brownsboro, Oregon, on the family ranch. In 1969, they moved to Winnemucca, Nevada, with their three daughters, Sheri, Carman and Mary Jo. Later they had other ranches around Eastern Oregon and Northern Nevada. They semi-retired in 2008 in Little Valley.

Linda loved being a rancher’s wife. They also made it a priority to follow the girls and grandkids around as they participated in athletics, 4-H and FFA. Linda enjoyed supporting each of them. She was active in church and taught Sunday School at various times. She was also part of the Harper Ladies Club. Her highest honor was being a faithful, loving wife and partner to Dave and working hard alongside him. She cherished her family and loved the Lord Jesus.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dave Woolfolk; her sister JoAnna (Dean) Crechriou of Dixon, California; her daughters Sheri (Lyn) Akers of Richland, Oregon, Carman Lovell of Little Valley and Mary Jo (Mike) Barraza of Adrian; her grandchildren Kelly (Marissa) Akers, Amanda (Jory) Hearne, Sam (Lena) Akers, Joe (Bri) Akers, Mariana (Wyatt) Warnock, Wyatt Akers, Brady (Kinzee) Lovell, Vanessa Lovell, Nathan (Kristi) Barraza, Megan (Zac) Lowder, Kellie (Chris) Lamkins, Lauren (Andrew) Stevens, and 31 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Butte Baptist Church on Thursday, June 16.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Bible Camp, PO Box 654, Donnelly, Idaho 83615 in her honor.