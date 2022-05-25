EMPLOYMENT

Positions include: K-5 Multisubject Teacher, Dorm Host, Transportation Supervisor, Food Service Supervisor, and K-12 Music and Band teaching position.

Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.

For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Adrian School District currently has three openings: Transportation Supervisor, Food Service Supervisor, K-12 Music and Band teaching position. Salary DOE with excellent benefits plus $1,000 signing bonus. Visit adriansd.org/District/Jobs/ for more information or contact [email protected] or 541-372-2337.