The Enterprise
May 25, 2022 at 9:00am
Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.
For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Adrian School District currently has three openings: Transportation Supervisor, Food Service Supervisor, K-12 Music and Band teaching position. Salary DOE with excellent benefits plus $1,000 signing bonus. Visit adriansd.org/District/Jobs/ for more information or contact [email protected] or 541-372-2337.
PUBLIC NOTICES May. 25
Publications from local governments, private parties
Notice of Budget Meeting, Oregon Telephone Corporation – MTE rates & Statement of Nondiscrimination, Trustee’s Notice of Sale, Estate of Grant M. Mayo, Estate of Dale Arlen Rossi, Notices of Budget Hearings.
OBITUARIES May. 25
OBITUARY: Linda K Malloroy Woolfolk
Linda K Malloroy Woolfolk passed away Friday, May 6, surrounded by family at her home in Little Valley. She was born June 28, 1937, in Eugene, Oregon, to Spike and Dorothy Malloroy of Roseburg. Linda’s family moved to Mt. Shasta, California, shortly after she was born but they spent most of her childhood in White City, Oregon, on their family’s small farm with her younger sister, JoAnna. She enjoyed berry picking, hunting and fishing, and had a love of animals.
TREASURE VALLEY RELOAD CENTER May. 25
Nyssa project officials hitting up private company for $2.5 million to cover cost overruns
The project leaders in charge of the Treasure Valley Reload Center are counting on a global conglomerate coming through with $2.5 million to help finish the struggling Nyssa project. They are still counting on a taxpayer bailout as well, they explained recently.
MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY May. 25
Cooler climate pushes back the start of wildfire season
While the danger from range blazes remains about average, conditions can quickly change and fire officials want to remind residents to prepare now for the worse-case scenario. Even an average fire season, though, can mean up to 50 wildfires erupting.
EMPLOYMENT May. 25
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include: K-5 Multisubject Teacher, Dorm Host, Transportation Supervisor, Food Service Supervisor, and K-12 Music and Band teaching position.