The fundraising event and showcased six local men and women who were paired with professional dancers from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company. Kacie Recla Shaffer, a local teacher, won the dance competition.

Kyle Sorensen dances it up with Sarah Reed of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company during the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event at Four Rivers Cultural Center Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

ONTARIO - The dancers danced.

The crowd cheered.

And for several hours Friday night the sights and sounds at at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater were all that mattered as a group of local dancers competed to be crowned the winner of the Four Rivers Cultural Center's Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event.

The event consisted of two elements. The first part of the night showcased the local competition where six local men and women were paired with professional dancers from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company.

The duos then competed for first place before a panel of three judges. The judges were Shawn Reynolds, a local nonprofit leader, radio personality Dale Jeffries and former Boise newscaster Claudia Weathermon.

The local men dancing were Andrew Maeda, Kyle Sorensen and Felipe Meza. The local women dancing were Kacie Recla-Shaffer, Veronica Riojas and Danielle Fleck.

Recla-Shaffer won the local event. After the local competition, the dance company performed a number of different numbers for the large crowed.

Danielle Fleck and local dancer Veronica Riojas wait for the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars show to begin backstage Friday, May 20, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Kacie Recla Shaffer, who won the event, waits in silence backstage just before the curtain went up at the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event Friday, May 20 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Radio personality Dale Jeffries (left) gives his score at the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event while former Boise newscaster Claudia Weathermon laughs at his joke Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Felipe Meza (left) along with Andrew Maeda and Kyle Sorensen chat backstage before competing in the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event Friday, May 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Meza and Utah Ballroom Dancer Sarah Reed perform during the Dancing with the Stars event Friday, May 20 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Reed and and Sorensen begin their dance number at the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Recla Shaffer and Utah Ballroom Dance Company's Drew Innis start their dance number during the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Meza and Reed listen as master of ceremonies Mark Lowes asks them questions after their dance number at the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event at Four Rivers Cultural Center Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Fleck and Innis perform before a big crowd Friday night during the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

After the local competition, the Utah Ballroom Dancing Company performed during the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event at Four Rivers Cultural Center Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Utah Ballroom Dance Company performed a number of dance tunes during the Dancing with the Stars event at Four Rivers Cultural Center Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A large crowd cheered as the Utah Ballroom Dance Company performed after the local competition Friday, May 20 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Recla Shaffer and Innis get down with the music during the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event Friday, May 20 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Recla Shaffer begins her winning dance number at the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Recla Shaffer reacts after she is crowned the winner of the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Recla Shaffer holds up her disco ball-like trophy after being selected as the winner of the Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars event Friday, May 20. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

