New businesses in Nyssa include a boutique full of kids clothing and goods, and a lunchbox with Latino flair. Columnist Susan Barton has the details.

Two new businesses recently opened in Nyssa. Welcome to Over the Moon Kidz Boutique and Latin Lunchbox.

Over the Moon, at 311 Main St., offers kids clothing, toys, nursery items, bikes, scooters and snack treats. Owner Sylvia Haro is a Nyssa native who stated she has seen “great community support” with her new business.

The clothing is both new and gently used with sizes for infants through age 10. Based on feedback from clients, Sylvia is working to expand clothing sizes to age 14.

“If you are looking for something specific, just ask and we will try and find it,” she said.

Donations are accepted if you have gently used clothing your children have outgrown.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Latin Lunchbox is a food truck at the corner of Bower Avenue and Thunderegg Boulevard. Owners Claudia Toledo and Alan Noguera are “happy to be in Nyssa.”

In addition to standard fare like marinated pork tacos (tacos al pastor), Latin Lunchbox offers several specialty dishes such as Pan con Pollo, Pupusas (masa stuffed with pork belly, refried beans and cheese) and Gallo Pinto (a side dish of black beans and rice) which reflect time Claudia spent in Central America.

Alan said they plan to have a fruit stand and will be making additions to the menu this summer.

Latin Lunchbox is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They offer outdoor seating and meals packaged to take home.

Note: they will be closed May 26 and 28 to spend time with family and celebrate the high school graduation of Claudia’s daughter.

• Calling all artists! The Nyssa Library is holding a contest to design bookmarks used for the summer reading program. The deadline for entries is June 1, and entry forms with all the details are available at the library.

The theme for summer reading is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path!” The program begins June 1, when the library begins summer hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday 1-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or by email at [email protected]

