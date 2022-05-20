MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Bull riding, calf roping, rodeo dances and a buckaroo breakfast are just a few of the events that draw rodeo fans to Jordan Valley each spring. The Big Loop Rodeo rides again this Friday through Sunday, May 20-22.

A roper goes for a calf in the 2019 Big Loop Rodeo. The 2022 event takes the arena in Jordan Valley this weekend. (The Enterprise/FILE)

Jordan Valley kicks off Malheur County’s rodeo season this weekend.

The 60th annual Big Loop Rodeo is set for Friday through Sunday, May 20-22.

The shows start at 1 p.m., with competitors vying for trophy buckles, saddles and money prizes.

Events include saddle bronc, calf roping, bull riding, barrels, team roping and more.

The rodeo also features a dance Friday and Saturday nights, the Buckaroo Breakfast Saturday and Sunday, a tri-tip barbecue after the rodeo Saturday, and Cowboy Church on Sunday.

