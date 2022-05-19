OBITUARIES
Celebration of Life: Gary Boor
A time to honor Gary Boor, who left this life October 7, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the pasture at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Arabian Drive.
The Enterprise
May 18, 2022 at 6:00pm
“Gary’s Gathering”
Please bring lawn chairs.
OBITUARIES May. 18
