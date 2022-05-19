OBITUARIES
A time to honor Gary Boor, who left this life October 7, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the pasture at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Arabian Drive.
The Enterprise
May 18, 2022 at 6:00pm
Please bring lawn chairs.
OBITUARY: James E. B. Stewart
James E. B. Stewart, 76, of Vale, Oregon, passed away May 10 peacefully at his home with family at his side. He is survived by wife, seven children, his sister, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Alexis Lee Ann Beltran
Alexis Lee Ann Beltran, of Boise gained her angel wings on April 25, 2022 at the age of 19.
