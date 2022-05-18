OBITUARIES

James E. B. Stewart

James E. B. Stewart, 76, of Vale, Oregon, passed away May 10 peacefully at his home with family at his side. He is survived by wife, seven children, his sister, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was born in Ontario, Oregon, and lived the majority of his life in the Vale area where he farmed, did custom haying and had a gravel business. He was also known for his excellent mechanical and welding abilities. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, hunting and gold prospecting.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vale. Viewing at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Arrangements and services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.