The Enterprise
May 18, 2022 at 4:00pm
James E. B. Stewart
James E. B. Stewart, 76, of Vale, Oregon, passed away May 10 peacefully at his home with family at his side. He is survived by wife, seven children, his sister, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was born in Ontario, Oregon, and lived the majority of his life in the Vale area where he farmed, did custom haying and had a gravel business. He was also known for his excellent mechanical and welding abilities. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, hunting and gold prospecting.
Services will be held Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vale. Viewing at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Arrangements and services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
Celebration of Life:
A time to honor Gary Boor, who left this life October 7, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the pasture at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Arabian Drive.
OBITUARY: Alexis Lee Ann Beltran
Alexis Lee Ann Beltran, of Boise gained her angel wings on April 25, 2022 at the age of 19.
