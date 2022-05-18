OBITUARIES

Alexis Lee Ann Beltran, of Boise gained her angel wings on April 25, 2022 at the age of 19.

Alexis Lee Ann Beltran

September 16, 2002 ~ April 25, 2022

Born Sept. 16, 2002, to Michael and Brittney Beltran, Alexis grew up in Vancouver, Washington, and attended high school at Woodland High School in Woodland, Washington. Alexis moved to the Treasure Valley in 2021.

Able to draw pictures from memory or paint a picture following a video, Alexis was infatuated with art. Alexis loved stingrays, butterflies and sunflowers.

Alexis is survived by her father and stepmother, Michael and Michelle; her mother Brittney; sister Kayla; brother Tyler; nephew Lakota; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Debra Johnson, and uncle, Matthew Johnson.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at the Vale LDS Church, 135 Yakima St. S.

Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.