EMPLOYMENT
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include: K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and Dorm Host
The Enterprise
May 18, 2022 at 12:00pm
Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.
For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336
MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION May. 18
Sharp set to retire, cap decades-long career at Vale School District
Mary Jo Sharp, the principal at Vale High School, will retire at the end of this school year. Sharp has worked for the local education district in a variety of roles for more than three decades.
GRADUATIONS May. 18
Jordan Valley Mustangs graduate in May 12 ceremony
The Class of 2022 claimed diplomas at Jordan Valley High School on Thursday, May 12.
PUBLIC NOTICES May. 18
Publications from local governments, private parties
Notice of Budget Committee Meetings, Notice of Public Hearing, Estate of Grant M. Mayo, Ironside Rural Road District Budget Documents
COMMUNITY May. 18
Vale proposes fee to bolster fire department
The city is drafting a plan for a fee that would help the Vale Fire Department upgrade equipment and staffing. A recent survey showed support for the idea.