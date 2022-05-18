PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice of Budget Committee Meetings, Notice of Public Hearing, Estate of Grant M. Mayo, Ironside Rural Road District Budget Documents

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Vector Control District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at Matsy’s Restaurant 1241 SW 4th Avenue Ontario, OR. The meeting will take place on May 24th at 1:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 24th at Vector District Office, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Publish Date: May 18, 2022

Notice of Public Hearing

The Vale City Council will be holding a Public Hearing at their regular council meeting on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 7:00 pm at City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon 97918. The purpose of this hearing will be to receive testimony in support or opposition to increasing the fees for City provided garbage services to fulfill an increase of our cost at the Malheur County Landfill. If approved this rate increase will take effect with the July utility billing.

Publish Date: May 18, 2022

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Ontario Recreation District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at the Ontario Recreation District Office, 745 SW 3RD Street, Ontario, OR. The meeting will take place on May 25th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will also be available via ZOOM meeting communications link by contacting or visiting our office on or before May 25th, 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 20th, 2022 at the Ontario Recreation District offices, location at 745 SW 3RD Ave. Ontario, OR, between the hours of 9:00a.m. and 5:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at www.ontariorecdistrict.com.

Publish Date: May 18, 2022

Notice of Budget Committee Meeting

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley Cemetery District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at City Hall 306 Blackaby St. The meeting will take place on May 26 at 4:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after June 1st at 405 Yturri Blvd, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Publish Dates: May 11 & 18, 2022.

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Grant M. Mayo, Case No. 6270. Notice is hereby given that Tobin L. McBride has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published May 18, 2022.

Publish Dates: May 18 & 25, 2022 & June 1, 2022.

Final Budget hearing for Ironside Rural Road Assessment District #5 will be held at 5 pm on June 14, 2022 at the Road District shop in Ironside.

Publish Date: May 18, 2022

