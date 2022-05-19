MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

More than 20 planes and pilots descended on the local airport Saturday while aircraft static displays lined the airfield tarmac.

Nyssa pilot Mike Franks explains the details of his plane during Ontario Municipal Airport’s Fly-In celebration Saturday, May 14.(The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

ONTARIO - Aircraft lifted off from runways and static displays of planes lined the tarmac while good-sized crowd filtered through the Ontario Municipal Airport Saturday during a Fly-In celebration.

The event showcased different airplanes - and at least one helicopter - and pilots from across the region. The event was designed to raise awareness of the airport and give area residents a chance to get out and enjoy some sun and see an array of aircraft.

A line of static aircraft displays lined the tarmac at the Ontario Municipal Airport Saturday during the facility's Fly-In event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Julian Peacock, Caldwell, checks out one of the static aircraft displays at the Ontario Municipal Airport's Fly-In celebration. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A pilot begins to taxi toward the runway Saturday at the airport's Fly-In event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Laney and Laramie Keller take a break for a bite to eat at the Ontario Municipal Airport's Fly-In event Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A variety of different colored airplanes landed at the Ontario Municipal Airport Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Treasure Valley Community College student Tristan Yocum peaks out from the cockpit of a plane Saturday at the Ontario Municipal Airport's Fly-In event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

