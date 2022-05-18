OREGON ELECTION 2022

Early results from the Malheur County Clerk's Office shows a close race between Dan Joyce and Tom Vialpando in the race for Malheur County judge. Joyce was seeking election to the office he first won in 2004.

Turnout for the Oregon primary election in Malheur County remained low, although mailed ballots will be counted as they come in after Tuesday, May 17. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)

VALE – Dan Joyce was leading Tom Vialpando for Malheur County judge in early results from the Malheur County Clerk's Office.

Meantime, Malheur County Commissioner Don Hodge was trailing challenger Jim Mendiola.

The initial results released at 9 p.m. counted 2,411. Results expected by 11 p.m. will provide the count for an additional 2,269 ballots.

Joyce, 67, was born in Ontario and raised in Juntura. A longtime rancher, Joyce graduated from Vale High School and was first elected to the county judge slot in 2004. Before he was elected to the county judge position he served two terms as Malheur County commissioner.

Joyce was unopposed when he ran for his third 6-year term in 2016 and in 2010 he defeated Tom Butler 4,101-1,661.

Vialpando, 52, of Vale, was born in Idaho and served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years as a firefighter and crew chief. He received his bachelor’s degree in sociology and an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Idaho State University. He is a partner in a 3D printing company and was elected mayor of Vale in 2020.

Hodge, of Vale, 70, is a retired U.S. Bank manager and graduated from Vale High School. After high school Hodge earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon University in 1974.

He was elected Malheur County commissioner in 2010 and was unopposed for his second term in 2014 and his third term in 2018. This election is the first time he has had a challenger.

Jim Mendiola, 58, of Vale, graduated from Vale High School. He has operated Mendiola Gravel Products since 1998. Mendiola has also been involved as a local volunteer and as a president of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo Board.

Results:

Malheur County judge:

Dan Joyce-incumbent - 1,217

Tom Vialpando - 1,032

Malheur County commissioner:

Don Hodge-incumbent - 353

Jim Mendiola - 944

Ontario Ballot Measure 23-65 (City charter change):

Yes 495

No 327

Ontario Ballot Measure 23-66 (Increase motel tax):

Yes 477

No 362

NOTE: These results will be updated with local votes in the governor's race and statewide results.

How Malheur County voted for governor:

Republican nomination:

NOTE: On statewide basis, Christine Drazan, former Republican leader in the Oregon House, is leading with Bob Tiernan not far behind.

Raymond Baldwin - 4

Bridget Barton - 21

Court Boise - 19

David A. Burch - 5

Reed Christensen - 31

Christine Drazan - 295

Jessica Gomez - 25

Nick Hess - 21

Tim McCloud - 22

Kerry McQuisten - 398

Brandon Merritt - 20

Bud Pierce - 116

John Presco - 0

Stan Pulliam - 101

Amber Richardson - 20

Bill Sizemore - 71

Stefan G. Strek (Stregol) - 4

Marc Thielman - 49

Bob Tiernan - 106

Democratic nomination:

NOTE: Tina Kotek, former House speaker, won the Democratic nomination.

George L Carrillo - 31

Michael Cross - 4

David Beem - 6

Julian Bell -11

Wilson Bright - 6

Ifeanyichukwu C. Diru - 0

Peter Hall - 6

Tina Kotek - 140

Keisha Lanell Merchant - 6

Tobias Read - 132

John Sweeney - 17

Partrick E. Starnes - 24

David W. Stauffer - 7

Michael Trimble - 9

Genevieve Wilson H - 8

OREGON STATEWIDE RESULTS - from Oregon Capital Chronicle

IDAHO STATEWIDE RESULTS - from Idaho Capital Sun