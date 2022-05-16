MALHEUR COUNTY SPORTS

Nyssa High School girls track team won the district title on Saturday, May 14, while the Bulldogs boys clinched second place . Meanwhile, the Adrian boys track team won their 1A district title and the Antelope girls finished second in Class 1A district team standings.

Local high school track athletes entered into the post season last weekend and emerged with top team and individual honors. (The Enterprise/FILE)

LA PINE – The Bulldogs of Nyssa High School claimed top individual and team honors at the Class 3A district track meet last weekend at La Pine High School.

The Nyssa girls track team clinched the top slot with a team score of 192 while the Bulldog boys finished second in team standings with a score of 145.

On the girls side, Burns finished second (114 points) while La Pine was third (103 points, Riverside fourth (101) and Vale fifth (64 points).

La Pine claimed first place (183 points) in boys standings while Vale was third (108 points) and Burns fourth (81 points). Riverside finished fifth in team standings with 66 points.

The Nyssa girls put in a dominating performance, said head coach Katy Holcomb.

“Gracie Johnson, Ambrie Draper, Asbell Tellez-Jacquez and Kate Vineyard cleaned out in their events,” said Nyssa track coach Katy Holcomb.

In individual girls standings, Nyssa’s Asbel Tellez Jaquez claimed first place in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.06 seconds. Bulldog junior Gracie Johnson claimed first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.87 and was second in the 200-meter race with a time of 27.71 seconds. Nyssa’s Ella Draper finished third in the 200-meter race with a time of 28.33 seconds.

Kate Vineyard claimed second place in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:42.35 and clinched third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.32.

The Nyssa 4x100 relay team of Ella Draper, Jaquez, Vineyard and Marly Ausman won first place with a time of 51.82 seconds. The Vale High School 4x100 relay team – Riley Johnson, Halle Peterson, Ava Collins and Bella Johnson - finished second in the event with a time of 52.62 seconds.

Nyssa 4x400 relay team – Draper, Vineyard, Gracie Johnson and Deanna Wakefield – secured second place with a time of 4:32.38.

Ausman also won first place for Nyssa in the Discus event.

The Bulldogs dominated the girls field events. Gracie Johnson won first place in the High Jump, while teammate Jaquez was second and Julianna Bowns finished with third place. In the Pole Vault event, Nyssa’s Ambrie Draper was first, Brynlee Hartley second and Avonlea Long third.

In the Long Jump, Ambrie Draper was first, Cyrstal Sanchez second and Brynlee Hartley clinched third place.

Nyssa also won the top three slots in the Triple Jump. Ambrie Draper was first, Bowns second and Lynnzie Torres third in the event.

For Vale, Riley Johnson won first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17:15 while teammate Bella Johnson was third with a time of 18.24.

Johnson also finished with second place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.98.

For the Nyssa boys, Orin Stipe put in a virtuoso performance by claiming first-place trophies in the Long Jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and as part of the Bulldog’s 4x400 relay team.

Nyssa’s Landon McDowall finished with second place in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.60 seconds while Skyler Cade won second place in the 200-meter race with a time of 24.03 for Nyssa.

Nyssa’s 4x400 relay team – Anthony Arizmendi, Diego Arceo, Skyler Cade and Stipe – won first place with a time of 3:35.01. Nyssa’s Alec Carey finished with second place in the Shot put event.

Vale’s Tanner Steele was a district champion in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.60 seconds while Charlie Lamb secured second place in the 400-meter race with a time of 51.29 seconds for the Vikings. Lamb also finished second in the 300-meter race.

Vale’s Trevor Stewart was first in the 1500-meter race and clinched second in the 3000-meter race.

Vale’s 4x100 relay team – Leland Tamez, Lamb, Colten Stepleton and Steele – claimed first place with a time of 45.83 seconds. Nyssa’s 4x100 relay team – Andrew Enders, Arizmendi, Areco and McDowall – won second place with a time of 46.71 seconds.

Vale’s Luke Andersen was third in the Shot put event while Enders clinched second place in the Discus event.

Ashton Wilson was second in the Javelin competition for the Bulldogs. Vale’s Diesel Johnson finished with third place in the Javelin event and the High Jump.

Ethan Mulvany won the first-place trophy in the Triple Jump for the Vikings.

In the Class 1A district track meet at Baker High School, the Adrian boys track team claimed first place with 112 points while the Antelope girls finished second with 137 points. Crane won in girls team standings with a team score of 141.

Individual winners for the Adrian boys included Jace and Conley Martin in the 100-meter race. Jace Martin won first place in the event with a time of 11:03 seconds while Conley Martin was second with a time of 11:38 seconds.

Jace and Conley Martin also claimed top honors in the boys 200-meter race. Jace Martin won first in the event with a time of 22.22 seconds while Conley Martin was second with a time of 23.13 seconds.

Adrian’s Riley Griffin finished with second place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.94 while Gavin Bayes clinched third place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Adrian’s 4x100 relay team – Riley Griffin, Bayes, Jace Martin and Conley Martin – won first place with a time of 44.11.

The Antelope’s 4x400 Relay team – Jesse Walker, Jace and Conley Martin and Bayes – claimed first place with a time of 3:36.76.

Bayes also finished third in the Triple Jump.

Individually for the Adrian girls, Addy Martin won the 100-meter race with a time of 12.96, and claimed the top spot in the 200-meter race with a time of 26.82. Riley Lucas was third in the 200-meter race with a time of 27.71 for the Antelopes.

Presley Speelmon was the girls 800-meter race with a time of 2:37.24 and the 1500-meter race with a time of 5:21.14.

The Adrian girls 4x100 relay team – Lucas, Lizzy Nielson, Speelmon and Martin – won first place as did the Antelope’s 4x400 relay team of Rylee Ready, Martin, Speelmon and Lucas.

Adrian’s Allyssa Dudley was second in the Shot put and won third place in the Discus. Nielson was first in the Triple Jump and claimed second place in the High Jump and Long Jump events for Adrian.

In the Class 4A action, the Ontario girls track team finished with third place in team standings while the Tiger boys ended with fourth place in the Greater Oregon League district meet at Baker High School last weekend.

Top placers for the Ontario boys team included Matthew Bell, who won first place in the 100-meter race while Jared Ball finished with second in the High Jump for the Tigers. Matteo Walker finished third in the 400-meter race.

The Ontario 4x100 relay team – Tevan Frahm, Bell, Walker and Ethan Hendrickson – claimed second place. The Tiger’s 4x400 relay team – Hendrickson, Tysen Roldan, Marcos Bauer and Walker – also finished second.

For the Ontario girls, Isabella Chiara claimed second place in the 100-meter race and the 200-meter race. Ontario’s Xiomara Ortega finished with second place in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles for the Tigers.

The Tigers' 4x100 relay team – Mollie Maxwell, Isabella Chiara, Ortega and Isabelle Higgins – finished with second place. Ontario’s 4x400 relay team – Maxwell, Priscilla Esquivel, Higgins and Chiara – finished with third place.

Higgins was the district champion in the Long Jump while Lupita Arizmendi claimed second place for Ontario in the Triple Jump.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

