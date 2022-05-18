GRADUATIONS

The Class of 2022 claimed diplomas at Jordan Valley High School on Thursday, May 12.

Jordan Valley High School (The Enterprise/FILE)

The Class of 2022 at Jordan Valley High School: Cassity Gluch, Birch Eiguren, Jace Grenke, Kaylee Stoddart, Kelsey Gluch, Tayler Eiguren, Lan Hawker. (Submitted photo)

Jordan Valley High School presented diplomas to its Class of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, at a ceremony in the school gym.

Leading the class was valedictorian Cassity Gluch. daughter of Todd and Shelley Gluch. She has been involved in student council and FFA and participated in volleyball, basketball and high school rodeo.

She plans to attend Utah State University to obtain a degree in animal science, with an emphasis on equine management and production. She also will compete on the rodeo team.

Salutatorian Tayler Eiguren, daughter of Richard and Marcia Eiguren, played volleyball and basketball, and participated in FFA and high school rodeo.

She plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho and study business. She also will compete for the rodeo team in breakaway, team roping and goat tying.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.