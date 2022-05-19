MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

The graduation ceremony for Vale High School's class of 2022 will be Sunday, May 22.

Vale High School will celebrate its Class of 2022 with graduation ceremonies at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

The program will be in the gymnasium at the school.

The class is led by six valedictorians and two salutatorians.

Vale's Class of 2022 forms a V in the stands for a class photo. From left, the class includes (front) Melisa Paz-Salas, Josie Jacobs; (second row) Madison Mulvany, Helen Zanabriga-Silva, John Wolfe, Kailey McGourty, Jessi Arriola; (third row) Aliza Saunders, Taleah Zueger, Lane Clark, Colt Cummings, Cassidae Herzberg, Tyler Richardson; (fourth row) Riley Johnson, Skylar Radloff, Jeremiah Wright, Ronnie Norton, Will Tolman, Jackson Schaffeld, Kaylie Faughn, Chloe Giacomo; (fifth row) Alexis Cleaver, Ashlynn Hasselbach, Nathan Kimball, Kade Kurata, Dawson Mariscal, Tanner Steele, Adam Ramirez, Adam Diaz, Isabel Jimenez, Katelynn Stewart; (sixth row) Sandra Molina, Ricky Bueno, Tristin Stubbs, Ephraim Jensen, Pablo Ortiz, Peter McBride, Xander Frates, Yahir Paz-Santos, Ben Raven, KaDy Beaver; (seventh row) Ian Martindale, Luke Andersen, Cameron Whitaker, Brock Kulm. Not Pictured: Tyler Beltran, Logan Hibbits, Hailey Holt, Jacob Johnson, Landon McKrola, David Pfaff, Silas Phillips and Iratzi Valenzuela. (Submitted photo)

Valedictorians

• Jessica Arriola, daughter of Aaron and Angie Arriola, plans to attend Oregon State University and study biomedical engineering. She wants to get a degree in that field and make prosthetics in the future.

She has been involved in FFA and served as treasurer, science club, Associated Student Body events coordinator and sports, playing basketball, volleyball and tennis.

• Ephraim Jensen, son of Jack and LeeAnn Jensen, plans to attend College of Southern Idaho and study automotive mechanics. He has been involved in the Vale Auto Club.

• Riley Johnson, daughter of Travis and April Johnson, plans to attend BYU-Provo, possibly in engineering, and also serve a church mission. She has been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, business club, science club, auto club, National Honor Society and FFA, as well as athletics, competing in basketball, track and field, and cross country.

• Kailey McGourty, daughter of Michael and Amy McGourty, plans to attend Oregon State University for a degree in biohealth science. She wants a career in medicine as a physician’s assistant.

Her activities have included FBLA, National Honor Society, president of FFA and science club, and student body secretary. She was team captain on the basketball and volleyball teams.

• Madison Mulvany, daughter of Lisa and Quinn Mulvany, plans to attend George Fox University in the honors program and major in elementary education, with future plans to teach middle school.

She has been involved in FFA, science club, business club, National Honor Society and book club, and an officer of FFA and science club.

• Tanner Steele, son of Rod and Joanne Steele, plans to attend the College of Idaho, where he will play football for the Yotes and pursue a degree in business administration.

He has been student body president, an officer in National Honor Society and FFA, and member of the auto club and welding club. He played football, basketball and competed in track. His goals are to work in the agriculture industry close to home, own a business and a small ranch.

Salutatorians

• William Tolman, son of Cindy and Clayton Tolman, plans to attend Wyotech and study autobody and collision repair, as well as service management.

He has been involved in National Honor Society, Vale Auto Club, and played football and baseball.

• Helen Zanabriga Silva, daughter of Maria Silva and Moises Zanabriga, plans to earn a crop science transfer degree from Treasure Valley Community College and then attend Oregon State University for a degree in sustainable horticulture.

She has been in National Honor Society, business club, science club, FFA, and language club, as well as competing in track and field.

