Joy “Darlene” Standage, 87, of Vale, Oregon, passed away on Monday, May 2, surrounded by family.

Darlene was born January 25, 1935, in Butler, Oklahoma, the oldest daughter of Ernie and Sadie Metcalf. During her youth the family moved to and from various towns – Willowcreek, Pasco, Hawthorne, Juntura and Vale. She graduated from Vale High School in 1953. After graduation she married Dorrance Standage, her high school sweetheart, on Jan. 23, 1954.

Together they built a family and a farm. While raising three children, Barbara, Larry and Sandi, she participated full time with Dorrance on the farm. She loved driving truck, opening beet fields, and doing books. Darlene loved reading, bowling, golfing, gardening, and sewing. She especially enjoyed taking her kids to ballgames, 4-H meetings, fairs, cheerleading practice and band concerts.

She served on the Pioneer Place board for 16 years and the Vale Library board for 20 years. Early on Dorrance and Darlene were avid bowlers and later on Darlene was part of the Ontario Ladies Golf Club and she especially enjoyed Thalians the past few years.

Darlene is survived by her husband Dorrance of 68 years and her children: Barbara McGowan and husband Mike of Redmond; Larry and wife Patty of Vale; Sandi Lysne and husband Mike of Lakeview; a younger sister, Dee’ena Jo Lane and her son Jeff Allworth.

She had six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Services will be held at Vale Christian Church on Saturday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m. with dinner to follow.

Memorials can be made by contributing to the Vale Public Library or Pioneer Place Nursing Home in lieu of flowers. Please consider bringing a plantable flower or plant in lieu of bouquets for the family to plant in their gardens and grow in her honor. Arrangements and Services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.