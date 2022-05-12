COMMENTARY

This week's mailbag includes a letter urging support at the polls for incumbent Judge Darleen Ortega.

To the Editor:

As former Circuit Court Judges for Malheur County and as current Senior Judges, we have a keen interest in the contested election for Position 3 on the Oregon Court of Appeals. We are well acquainted with both candidates, and we urge the voters of Malheur County to vote for Darleen Ortega, the incumbent.

Judge Ortega has demonstrated that she has the judgment, experience, integrity and leadership qualities that we need in a judge serving on the Oregon Court of Appeals. In our opinion, these qualities are lacking in her opponent.

Patricia Sullivan

J. Burdette Pratt

Readers may send letters to the editor to: [email protected]